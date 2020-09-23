Skoda Might Consider Launching The Enyaq iV Electric SUV In India

With the increasing popularity of SUVs in India, many manufacturers are looking to utilize the demand and increase their sales and presence in the country. One such player is Skoda Auto, which has some big future plans in the SUV segment. The carmaker has already announced two launches, of the Karoq SUV and the upcoming Vision IN SUV in India. Now, as per the latest reports, Skoda is also considering to launch its first fully electric SUV Enyaq-iV in India, to dominate the premium EV SUV segment as well.

More details

Skoda has revealed that the Enyaq electric SUV is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular platform and has a length of 4,649mm, a width of 1,879mm and a height of 1,616mm. The wheelbase measures 2,765 mm, and the boot capacity is 585 litres. The most captivating part of Skoda Enyaq iV is its LED-backlit grille, which has a total of 130 LEDs, the SUV also comes with sculptured lines on the body, giving it a rugged look. The wheels with their humongous size and attractive alloy wheel design look spectacular and add to its rugged appeal.

As per Skoda, the Enyaq electric SUV will be available in five different trims, which include, 3 different rear-wheel-drive variants and 2 different four-wheel-drive variants. Depending on the configuration, the total power distribution varies in every variant, but approximately, the power figures range between 148 bhp to 306 bhp. The top-spec RS variant can race from standstill to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, with a top speed at 180 mph. Being a fully electric SUV, the Skoda Enyaq iV will come with a set of three battery packs, which will have a capacity of 55kWh, 62kWh, 82kWh, which can serve for a total of 340km, 390km, 510km of driving range, respectively.

Now after hearing these long-lasting battery figures, before you ask about the charging time, Skoda has confirmed that the 82-kWh battery, which is the biggest of the lot, and has a net capacity of 77 kWh and can be charged from 5 to 80 per cent in just 38 minutes at a DC charging point. While at home, the Enyaq iV can be ‘refuelled’ overnight using an AC wall box of up to 11 kW. However, depending on the battery size, this process takes six to eight hours.

The SUV comes with a host of safety features, which include an automatic warning of collisions with other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and fixed obstacles, to help prevent an accident completely or at least minimising its consequences. The Enyaq also gets up to nine airbags to protect the occupants in the event of an accident. If that’s not enough, the SUV also gets Proactive Crew Protect Assist, that automatically tensions the seat belts during emergency braking and closes the windows and the panoramic sliding roof in the event of an impending collision, or if the car is in danger of skidding or tipping over.

As per the latest tweet from Zac Hollis, Director (Sales, Service & Marketing) of Skoda India, while replying to a query about Skoda’s plan to launch its mid-size SUV and the Enyaq SUV in India. He answered that the SUV is planned to arrive by mid-2021 and its currently in the assembling phase.