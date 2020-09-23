Ducati Launches MyDucati App For iOS and Android

Ducati is one such motorcycle brand which enjoys a rather cult following. Ducati fans around the world are called ‘Ducatistis’ and there’s good news for them. Ducati has launched ‘MyDucati’ app for both, iOS and Android. With this new app, the Italian marque is looking forward to further strengthen the relationship with its community, offering Ducatistis a tailor-made experience and privileged access to the Ducati universe. The company says there is a lot of unique content for members, such as access to reserved events and exclusive previews of the new range.

More details

The application is very comprehensive and comes with a bucket load of features. The mobile app has a Garage section where customers can view the documentation of their motorcycles at any time and the mobile app also allows members to have their Ducati Card – the official Ducatista document – with them 24/7.

Detailed features

Configuring your dream motorcycle is fun and now, you can share this with your friends with this new app which allows the user to configure the Ducati of their dreams, save it and share it with friends and dealers. In addition, fans can also customise the section with a picture of their own Ducati. Members can also locate in the Dealer section the closest dealerships based on geo-localization, consult the services available and save it as a favourite to contact it or make an appointment for a test ride with a simple click.

Using the News section, MyDucati App offers real-time access to all the info on new services and events organized by Ducati worldwide. The notification feature keeps members up to date on the most important news. MyDucati App has a section dedicated to club members – Desmo Owners Club (DOC) – which helps Ducatisti create a community and share their thoughts and also take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits reserved for them.

With the aim of making the user experience as engaging and personalized as possible, MyDucati offers a system of badges that are unlocked upon completion of the various sections. By achieving goals, subscribers can access promotions and personalized services based on the interests and preferences they have expressed within the application. Available for iOS and Android, the MyDucati App can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and Play Store. Users already registered with MyDucati can quickly access the app with the same credentials they use on the web.

Ducati recently launched the BS6 Scrambler 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro in India. The Scrambler 1100 PRO and the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is now available in India starting at INR 11.95 Lakh and INR 13.74 Lakh respectively. Both motorcycles are powered by a Euro5 compliant 1079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine which makes 86hp at 7,500rpm and 88Nm at 4,750rpm. That’s a performance drop of 1.1PS over the BS4 motor. The motor gets ride-by-wire with three riding modes: Active, Journey and City. Other electronic rider aids include four-stage traction control and cornering ABS. The new Scrambler Pros also get a revised exhaust system which also helps in meeting the emission norms.