Tata Motors Rolls Out The 300,000th Tiago From Its Sanand Plant

Tata Motors has rolled out the 3,00,000th unit of its entry-level hatchback, Tiago, from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. Tiago was launched in 2016 and since then, it has been lauded in most quarters for its groundbreaking design, technology and driving dynamics. Interestingly, Tiago was the first product from Tata, which had the IMPACT design philosophy and brought a host of segment-first feature to the market, at the time of its launch.

Adding to its laurels, the Tiago is not only Tata Motors most awarded car but it also became the highest-selling hatchback in the country in August 2018. Earlier this year, the Company launched the BS6 version of the car as a part of Tata Motors New Forever range, which also became the recipient of the 4-star adult safety rating, awarded by the Global NCAP, adding another feather to its cap. The Tiago comes equipped with some segment-first safety features such as Dual Air Bags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC) & Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Rear Parking Assist and much more as standard across all its variants.

On the performance front, the Tiago 2020 sports a more confident, mature design, and is now available in both manual and AMT options, it also comes equipped with the company’s new Revotron 1.2 Litre BS6 petrol engine, which cranks out 86PS of power and 117 Nm of torque.

The Tiago is offered with either a 5-speed stick or an AMT gearbox with manual mode. In terms of features, the top-spec, fully-loaded variant comes with a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, a Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, push-button start Stop and Auto AC. The cars also offer dual-path suspension, dual airbags, rear camera, ABS with EBD, a flat-bottom wheel, new fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The 2020 Tiago prices start at Rs 4.60 lakh ex-showroom. The Tata Tiago competes with Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro.

Tata Motors recently announced a special ‘Electrifying Subscription’ offer on the Tata Nexon EV, for a limited period, till November 30, 2020. Available for the first 100 subscribers only, this attractive offer allows customer to avail India’s best-selling electric SUV at an all-inclusive fixed rental starting at just Rs. 34,900/- per month, without the hassles of traditional vehicle ownership such as road tax and registration, insurance renewals, servicing and maintenance. Discerning customers can select the tenure of their subscription from a minimum period of 12 months to 24 and 36 months. This service is being offered in 5 major cities – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Offered in partnership with Orix Auto, this subscription package includes comprehensive insurance coverage, on-call 24×7 roadside assistance plus free maintenance with periodic servicing and doorstep delivery. Moreover, customers will also get a complimentary personal EV charger that can be installed at their home or office, as deemed convenient. The facility can be easily accessed online with end-to-end support available. Following the tenure of their subscription, customers can either choose to extend it or just return the vehicle. This offer is customised and perfectly suited for corporates who prefer to lease, individuals with frequent inter-city job transfers, and expatriates who stay for a fixed tenure, among others.