Skoda Kodiaq, The Big Bear Is Back!

Ta-dah! We have the first four-wheeler launch of the year after much speculations of the 10th Jan or 14th Jan launch dates. Well, the Kodiaq is not only the first four-wheeler launch but also the first automotive launch of 2022. We think people should keep any speculations of Skoda following Ford’s footsteps at bay. Skoda has just proved how serious they are with the Indian market with their first of six launches for 2022. Skoda fans have been eagerly waiting for the updated facelift of the Kodiaq since it was discontinued after the BS6 norms kicked in. Skoda has finally launched the Kodiaq starting at ₹34.99 lakh ex-showroom. The new SUV will be available in Style, SportLine and Laurin and Klement trim. Let’s take a look at what the all-new SUV is all about.

Here’s What Zac Hollis Has To Say

“Kodiaq has a rich, international legacy of being a pioneering model of our SUV campaign. In India, as in with the other markets where the Kodiaq is present, the SUV has stood out for the ample space on offer, comprehensive range of equipment and its excellent value-for-money proposition. With the all-new Skoda Kodiaq, we build on the design aesthetic, comfort, engine and dynamic capabilities, along with thoughtful additions in the cabin. With several segment-leading features and uncompromising safety, ŠKODA KODIAQ is a complete luxury package for the family, whether it is everyday driving or off-road adventures.”

Exterior

Right off the bat, the Kodiaq comes with a redesigned front hexagonal grille and body-coloured bumper. The bonnet is also redesigned with new crease lines that add character and ruggedness to the SUV. It also gets Skoda’s Crystalline LEDs with minor cosmetic changes to the headlamp cluster. The rear too is redesigned and gets dynamic turn indicators and a completely new spoiler. The wheels are 18-inch alloys and each variant will have different styling.

Interior

The Kodiaq gets plush interiors on all three variants. While the Style and L&K versions get the lighter beige upholstery, the L&K gets perforated leather seats. As for the SportLine, it gets the sportier black suede finish for the upholstery and extra side bolstering and expanded shoulder support to aid the driver while taking on those corners. There is also a massive panoramic sunroof on offer and guess what, you can open it remotely along with all four windows. The SportLine and L&K trims come with a fully programmable Virtual Cockpit with digital dials and a digital console.

Powertrain

The Kodiaq is powered by the 2.0 L TSI engine which we saw on the Skoda Octavia. The engine makes 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powerful engine is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Skoda claims that the SUV can clock 100 kmph in just 7.8 secs. We would love to get our hands on the car and test this claim. In terms of driving dynamics, the Kodiaq gets dynamic steering which flexes itself based on your driving conditions to give you a more engaging driving experience. Besides this, the fully loaded L&K variant also gets Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) that enables the driver to select between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sports, Snow and Individual driving modes.

Features & Highlights

4X4 Capabilites

9 Airbags (Standard)

6 Driving Modes

Optional Canton Audio System

8-inch Infotainment System

MySkoda Connect

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

10.3-inch Virtual Cockpit

40:20:40 Seat Split

270 L Boot Space With All Seats Up

2005 L Boot Space With 3rd and 2nd Row Down

Gesture Controlled Tailgate

