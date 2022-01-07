2021:The Year of Growth for Skoda Auto

Skoda Auto India had a blast in 2021. The brand is calling it ‘The Year of Growth – 2021’. The company saw a triple-digit YoY growth owing to the overall development and broadening done by Skoda. This growth was not just a sprint as the company has lined up its new arrivals and expansion plans for 2022 as well. All and all, Skoda has been focusing on a holistic approach to growth and it suits the brand well.

What Made it Happen?

From the last year up until now, Skoda’s expansion strategy has been at its best. The company recorded a massive YoY growth rate of 130 percent, wherein 30 percent of the contribution was by Kushaq. The design, performance, tech, and right pricing all resulted in good sales. Skoda is not just working on its cars, but it is working on increasing its reach as well. Those days when Skoda was defamed for not having an adequate service network are long gone. The company saw a 58 percent growth in service touchpoints.

Skoda now has 175 touchpoints present across 117 cities of our country which corresponds to a 62 percent growth in city coverage. Southern India is a major market for the company and it has opened close to 20 new facilities close to the seas. Skoda also has plans to open more centers in the coming years. These plans will have a slight inclination towards the Deccan and Central India. The overall maintenance cost levied by the brand has also been lowered by up to 21 percent. Coming to 2022, Skoda is ready to launch the Kodiaq Facelift on the 10th of January followed by the much-awaited Skoda Slavia in February. While Kodiaq is the more premium offering, Slavia will be a replacement for the Rapid and will be priced similar to the other mid-range sedans.

Skoda’s future plans

The facelifted Kodiaq will be launching soon in just a few days from now. The Kodiaq will be followed by the Slavia in March. Skoda has high hopes for the Slavia which is expected to bring in good sales along with the Kushaq. Sad news for all the Octavia fans out there; The Skoda Octavia vRS will not make it to the Indian market. The high-performance version of the Octavia offers a sporty and aggressive look, a dual-tone paint finish, and larger 19-inch alloy wheels. It is powered by a 2.0L Turbopetrol engine mated to either a 6-Speed MT or a 7-Speed Dual-Clutch AT to produce 241HP and 370Nm of torque. Skoda’s mid-size SUV the Kushaq could get a Monte Carlo variant.

For now, the car is available in three trim levels; Active, Ambition, and Style, The Monte Carlo edition will sit at the top and will offer some sporty new looks and interior changes to the car. The mechanics would remain the same and the most powerful 1.5 TSI Petrol Engine that produces 148HP and 250Nm will make its way into the Monte Carlo. Most of the changes will be cosmetic like a new dual-tone red and black color finish and a panoramic sunroof, but other changes can be functional as well like larger alloy wheels and a fully digital cockpit, etc.

