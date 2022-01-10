Citroen C3 Spotted Sans Camouflage

French carmaker Citroen is about to launch the C3 which is a compact SUV. We have seen the C3 a couple of times testing on the Indian roads but it was under heavy camouflage. An Instagram user @muraliswami shares the picture of a white-coloured Citroen C3 being tested on road under no camouflage.

The C3 has a lot of SUV cues like the satin silver skid plate at the front and rear. The picture also shows a big and chunky bonnet that tapers towards the bottom to aid visibility and help in providing the commanding driving position which Indians have come to like over the years according to Citroen. The front features split LED headlamps with a typical Citroen double slat grille. The LED DRLs merge with the grille neatly. It also features black cladding all around giving the car a rugged look. The side of this micro-SUV features diamond-cut alloy wheels while the back features rectangular taillamps with a dual-tone bumper. The C3 is going to feature a long list of 78 accessories for customers to choose from which will be both aesthetic and functional. The C3 will also get an option of dual-tone colour on the top-end variants.

The C3 follows a similar quirky theme inside. The steering wheel and A/C vents are inspired by the bigger C5 Aircross. The dashboard features an orange panel running across it with a funky texture on it. One can customize and choose other colours as well for the dashboard. The centre stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. There is also a smartphone holder on the dash. It gets manual air-conditioning, steering mounted audio controls and a digital instrument cluster. Citroen claims that the C3 has the best in the class head, shoulder and elbow room for passengers. It gets a 1-litre glovebox and a 315-litre boot.

Though Citroen hasn’t revealed any details of the powertrain yet, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The C3 will miss out on a diesel powertrain.

We can expect the launch to be in the first half of 2022. The C3 is expected to be priced quite competitively and it will go up against the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. The main focus will be on expanding its dealership and service network by the time it launches