Skoda Slavia Set To Launch In March 2022

The most awaited sedan finally gets a launch timeline. As a successor to the Rapid, Slavia has to fill the shoes of the most loved Skoda of the Indian market. Slavia can be the game-changer for the sedan segment if priced correctly. With the premium look and appeal, Slavia will give a tough competition to Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The all-new sedan will be launched in March 2022, while the bookings have already started ahead of the launch.

A Quick Recap

Although Slavia is set to replace Rapid, the dimensions say otherwise. It is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and stands at 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,487mm in height. Slavia is 12mm longer, 53mm wider, and 21mm taller than the Rapid. In terms of design, being a Skoda, it gets the traditional look upfront with the piano black butterfly grille with chrome surrounds.

The headlights are sharp and widen as they move outwards. At the side, the look is quite clean with a Skoda badge on the fender and character lines that run from the badge to the back of the car. At the back, the look is simple with L-shaped taillights, Skoda lettering over the boot lid, and a chrome line running along with the diffuser.

Interior

The cabin gets the new Skoda interiors with the dual-tone color scheme, two-spoke steering wheel, 8-inch new virtual cockpit, and the new 10-inch infotainment system. The digital display is an all-new unit, unlike the infotainment screen which is taken from the Kushaq. The steering is wrapped in leather and gets chrome scrollers and inserts on and around the controls. The car also gets a sunroof and ambient lighting to elevate the overall look of the cabin.

In terms of safety the car is equipped with the latest tech which include; brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers, multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS, and EBD, and TCS.

Performance and Variants

The Slavia gets two engine options; a 1.0L TSI that puts out 113HP of power and 178Nm of torque, and a 1.5L TSI that puts out 148HP of power and 250Nm of torque. The car also gets a wide variety of transmission options to choose from including manual, automatic, and a DSG. Skoda is offering this car in three trim levels; Active, Ambition, and Style.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.