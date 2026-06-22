Skoda Kodiaq RS Bookings Open In India, Only 50 Units Up For Grabs

There is always a section of buyers who want something more than a regular luxury SUV. They want strong performance, sharp styling and a bit of exclusivity. For them, Skoda has now brought something special. The wait is finally over. The Kodiaq RS is here, bookings are now open, and the price announcement will happen soon.
This is the first time the Kodiaq gets the famous ‘RS badge’ in India. Skoda will introduce the SUV as a limited-run model, with only 50 units available in the initial batch. Interested customers can reserve one by paying a booking amount of Rs 3 lakh.
Limited Numbers Make It More Special
Unlike the standard Kodiaq, the RS version will arrive in very small numbers.
Key details:
- Bookings open across India
- Token amount of Rs 3 lakh
- Limited to only 50 units
- Expected to be priced above the Kodiaq L&K
- Price announcement likely in the coming weeks
The arrival of the Kodiaq RS is also significant because 2026 marks 50 years of the RS badge and 125 years of Skoda’s motorsport journey.
Fresh Styling With RS Identity
The Kodiaq RS gets several design updates that separate it from the standard version.
At the front, there is a revised bumper along with larger air intakes. The grille carries an RS badge and receives a gloss black finish. A light bar connects the Matrix LED headlamps, giving the SUV a more distinctive look.
Other exterior changes include:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers
- Black roof rails
- Black mirror caps
- Black window surrounds
- Sportier rear bumper
- Rear spoiler
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Dynamic turn indicators
Buyers can choose from four colours:
- Moon White
- Magic Black
- Velvet Red
- Steel Grey
Cabin Gets A Sportier Treatment
The interior follows a darker theme compared to the standard Kodiaq.
An all-black cabin, red contrast stitching and RS-specific details give the SUV a more performance-oriented character. The front seats are sport seats with integrated headrests and RS badging.
Feature highlights include:
- 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- 13-speaker Canton sound system
- Dual wireless phone chargers with cooling
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered front seats
- Ambient lighting
- 360-degree camera
- Rear AC vents
- ADAS Level 2
- Three-row seating layout
More Power Than The Standard Kodiaq
The biggest difference comes under the hood.
The Kodiaq RS uses a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that develops 261 bhp and 400 Nm. Compared to the regular Kodiaq, it produces substantially more power and torque.
Power is sent to all four wheels through a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Skoda’s AWD system.
Performance Figures
|Specification
|Kodiaq RS
|Engine
|2.0-litre TSI Turbo Petrol
|Power
|261 bhp
|Torque
|400 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DSG
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|0-100 kmph
|6.3 seconds
|Top Speed
|231 kmph
The engine is tuned in a similar state as the units used in some well-known performance models from the Volkswagen Group. This helps the SUV deliver strong acceleration despite being a three-row family vehicle.
Suspension And Driving Technology
The changes are not limited to the engine.
Skoda has equipped the SUV with Dynamic Chassis Control Plus. Drivers can choose from 15 different damping settings depending on road conditions and personal preference.
Other highlights include:
- Progressive steering
- Dynamic Chassis Control Plus
- Multiple drive modes
- AWD system
- Larger performance brakes
- Ventilated and slotted brake discs
- Two-piston brake calipers
These upgrades help the SUV feel more responsive while maintaining comfort for daily use.