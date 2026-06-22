VinFast Joins Hands With Tata Capital To Support Dealer Network Expansion In India

VinFast India has signed an MoU with Tata Capital to help its dealers get easier access to finance. The agreement will allow dealers to secure funds for vehicle inventory, day-to-day business requirements and dealership expansion. As VinFast continues to expand its presence in India, the partnership is expected to support dealer operations and network growth.
Key Details
|Item
|Information
|Company
|VinFast India
|Partner
|Tata Capital
|Purpose
|Dealer financing
|Support
|Inventory, working capital, expansion
|Branch Network
|Around 1,500 branches
|Customers Served
|Around 7.7 million
The MoU was signed by Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, along with Narendra Kamath, COO – SME Finance at Tata Capital, and Soumitra Das, Business Head – Supply Chain Finance at Tata Capital.
What Dealers Get
Dealers associated with VinFast can access:
- Working capital finance
- Inventory funding
- Support for showroom expansion
- Business growth financing
For a new carmaker, a strong dealer network is important. Setting up showrooms, maintaining inventory and running service operations require significant investment. Easier access to finance can help dealers manage these requirements more effectively.
Tata Capital has a strong presence across India with nearly 1,500 branches and around 7.7 million customers. VinFast expects this reach and financial expertise to support its growing dealer network.
Tapan Ghosh said the partnership will help provide financing solutions for dealer partners while supporting the brand’s long-term growth plans in India.
Narendra Kamath said the EV sector is growing steadily in the country and dealers require financing solutions that can support business growth and operational efficiency.
Beyond Dealer Financing
The partnership forms part of VinFast’s wider plans for the Indian market.
The company already sells the VF 6, VF 7 and VF MPV 7 electric vehicles in India. Alongside its vehicle portfolio, VinFast is also offering initiatives such as assured resale value programmes and free charging through the V-Green charging network until March 31, 2029.
These efforts are intended to improve the ownership experience while supporting the company’s dealer network and customer base across the country.