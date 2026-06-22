Hyundai Rolls Out Smart Care Clinic Across India With Service Benefits For Owners

A car usually gets the most attention when something goes wrong. But regular checkups can often prevent bigger issues before they appear. Keeping that in mind, Hyundai Motor India has announced a nationwide service campaign for its customers called the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic.
The programme will run from June 24 to July 8, 2026, and will be available across more than 1,600 Hyundai service centres in the country. Hyundai says the initiative is part of its 30-year journey in India and is intended to help customers maintain their vehicles through preventive checks and service benefits.
Hyundai Smart Care Clinic Details
Customers visiting authorised Hyundai workshops during the campaign period can get their vehicles inspected through a complimentary 30-point health check.
The inspection covers several important areas of the vehicle, including:
- Engine condition
- Brake system
- Electrical components
- Suspension setup
- General vehicle health
The service camp arrives at a time when many regions across India are witnessing monsoon conditions. Waterlogged roads, poor visibility and slippery surfaces can place additional stress on vehicles, making routine inspections useful for daily commuters and long-distance travellers alike.
Benefits Available During The Camp
Along with the vehicle inspection, Hyundai is also offering multiple discounts on selected services and packages.
These offers can help owners reduce maintenance expenses while taking care of scheduled service requirements.
Available Across Hyundai’s Service Network
The Smart Care Clinic will be organised through Hyundai’s extensive service network spread across India. Customers can contact their nearest authorised Hyundai service centre for appointment details and offer applicability.
According to Hyundai, the initiative is also intended to encourage timely servicing and repairs, which can contribute to smoother vehicle performance and better long-term reliability.
Hyundai’s Customer Service Approach
Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Shah, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said,
“As Hyundai celebrates 30 years of its journey in India, we remain committed to placing our customers at the heart of everything we do. The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic reflects our customer-first philosophy, offering proactive vehicle care and a holistic service experience. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen customer trust by ensuring their vehicles remain in optimal condition, while delivering enhanced convenience, transparency and a truly rewarding ownership journey.”