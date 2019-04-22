Skoda Introduces Assured Buyback Program For The Superb

One of the most important factors after fuel efficiency on an Indian car buyer’s mind is resale value. To ease out that concern, Skoda Auto has introduced a new solution for its Superb sedan. The carmaker has announced ‘EasyBuy’, an assured buyback program across the Superb model range. This program has been made available exclusively through Skoda Financial Services. Not just the buyback, the ‘EasyBuy’ program will empower the customer to buy a brand new Skoda Superb at an EMI of a car in a lower segment.

The program offers an assured introductory buyback value of 57% for a new Skoda Superb at the end of a three-year contract term. At the end of the term, the customer can choose to return the vehicle to the dealer with no further liability subject to the vehicle meets fair wear and tear guidelines along with the kilometre allowance. The program will also allow customers to retain the ownership of the Superb by paying off the outstanding amount. Consequently, through this program, the customer can choose to re-finance the Superb for another contractual term. ‘EasyBuy’ has a facility to trade in the existing vehicle and use the assured buyback value as equity to purchase an all-new ŠKODA. With tailor-made solutions from Skoda Financial Services, one can avail up to 100% finance and up to 40% lower equated monthly instalments, for a period of three years.

Commenting on this new program, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd., said, “Skoda has built its brand on clever offerings and a strong value proposition. In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy’ program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brand’s effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle-free ownership experience.’