All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Skoda Kamiq

At the 2019 Geneva Motor show, Skoda revealed the Kamiq, which is it’s latest and smallest SUV. The Chassis on the Kamiq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 platform, which is also shared by the Volkswagen T-Cross. The Kamiq’s design draws inspiration from its elder siblings like the Kodiaq and will be offered with a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines when it goes on sale in the global market in the upcoming months.

Here are some important things to know about the Skoda Kamiq

The Kamiq will be Skoda’s first SUV to share the same MQB A0 platform as the Volkswagen T-Cross. But surprisingly, the Skoda Kamiq is a bit longer than its Euro-spec cousin – The T-Cross and measures 4,241mm in length, even though it shares the same wheelbase of 2,651mm.

The exterior styling bits are somewhat identical to Skoda’s larger SUV offerings like the Karoq and Kodiaq and the cabin shares many similarities with Skoda’s latest hatchback, the Scala. The Kamiq is also equipped with a 9.2-inch free-standing infotainment touchscreen which sits above the hand rest on the top of the centre console, along with an optional 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit display.

Skoda first launched the Kamiq in China in April 2018 as a China-spec compact SUV. Unlike the Euro model that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, the Chinese model is completely based on Volkswagen Group’s older PQ-series platform which features a more conventional front end, with singular headlamp units which are not seen on the international model.

In the international market, Skoda is offering the Kamiq with 2 petrol options and 1 diesel engine option. The 1-litre and a larger 1.5-litre TSI unit will be available in petrol. The diesel variant will be getting the brand’s 1.6-litre tried and tested unit.

The India-spec Kamiq is expected to be offered with a range of turbocharged petrol engines. While the brand’s current 1.5-litre diesel is likely to be axed due to the BS-VI emission norms that will come into effect from April this year.

The Kamiq is Skoda’s smallest and one of the most affordable offerings in the Asian market. It is expected to launch in India by the end of 2019 or early 2020. The expected price for this compact SUV is around Rs 8 – 12 lakhs. We shall be bringing you more updates on this compact SUV, stay tuned.