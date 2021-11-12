Skoda Enyaq Could Launch In India In 2022

If the reports are true, Skoda Auto India is planning to enter the luxury EV segment in India. Seeing almost every other brand bring in electric vehicles into the Indian market, Skoda is also looking forward to revealing its very first SUV-based EV in our country. In all likelihood, Skoda would release its Enyaq iV as its first EV by late next year or in early 2023. More recently we are seeing a pattern, wherein brands are shifting their attention towards electric SUVs, and Skoda seems to be taking notes from this trend. The true performance and sales figures of a car can only be judged after its launch, but let’s have a look at what we know so far.

Design

The Skoda Enyaq iV is a 5-seater SUV with a rather estate car look. The car has a bulky rear-end, which might cause slight destabilization issues around corners, but offers amazing boot space and luggage carrying capacity. Upfront we get the broad nose, with the traditional Skoda grille but this time with a glass screen over it.

By and large, the car gets an edgy look with sharp-edged headlights and a sculpted bumper. On the sides, the car gets a solid streak running along with both the doors carrying the bold and edgy look to the back. The back of the car is kept rather simple, with triangular taillamps and Skoda badging written across the boot lid. The car gets big alloy wheels with black and silver trim to elevate the overall aesthetic. On the inside, the car offers a complete leather stitched interior in tan brown. The dash gets a dual-tone finish in black and tan. The sits look big and bolstered for enhanced comfort.

Performance and Pricing

The car comes in three variants with different capacity battery packs. While the standard model (Enyaq iV 60) offers a power output of 177HP and a range of 340Km, the top-spec RS version offers 300HP of power and a range of 510Km. the car also offers rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models.

Coming to the pricing, not much is known but we expect the car to range from RS 32 Lakhs to 40 Lakhs, as the car is being imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, and shall be locally assembled.