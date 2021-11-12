Hyundai To Build A Flying Autonomous Taxi!

For decades, automobile brands have been trying to revolutionize our everyday transport system. From hovering cars to flying concept cars, all have found a place in our imagination. But as is said in the techno industry, the future is closer than we think. Hyundai and Uber have joined forces, aiming towards a completely new way of public transportation.

Hyundai’s Flying Taxi

Time and again, Hyundai has revealed its concept for an urban air mobility solution. The ‘SA-1’ flying taxi is an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, capable of carrying 4 passengers. The brand aims to complete all the necessary paperwork and present the final model of the SA-1 to the world by the year 2028. To fast-track this process, Hyundai has carved a separate arm called the Supernal to look over its ambitions for air mobility.

Where does Uber come in?

Unlike other concept flying cars, the SA-1 shall not be sold to the public but will be used in collaboration with Uber as a flying Taxi. At the reveal event of the SA-1 in LA, the head of elevate, Uber said that the network and behind-the-scenes management done by the company will help expand the demand for air mobility. Uber has already started its Copter Service (helicopter service) and is looking forward to low-altitude flying vehicles.

What do Hyundai and Uber aim to achieve?

With the SA-1, Hyundai and Uber are not just providing an air mobility solution but a network to enhance the overall experience. This network would encompass sky ports, dedicated electric tram service, and switching hubs; all of this shall be taken care of by the Uber network, while you only press a button to book your seat for the SA-1. In the beginning, the SA-1 will be a manned aircraft, but Hyundai aims for it to become fully autonomous in the years after. Knowing that the future is headed towards electrification, the SA-1 is a completely electric aircraft, with superior design and safety features. The aircraft offers a “redundant” propeller design as said by the company, to offer better safety in the event where a single motor fails to work. In addition to that, the aircraft also comes equipped with parachutes and can be deployed as and when required.