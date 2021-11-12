TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles Opens A New Factory In The UK

Back in 2020, TVS acquired British motorcycle brand ‘Norton’ in an all cash deal by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (U.K.) Limited through one of TVS Motors overseas subsidiaries. Norton is known for its classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles. On 11th November, Norton Motorcycle announced the completion of its new global headquarters. The all-new facility houses state-of-the-art forms manufacturing capability and the company’s new design and R&D hub. It is a key part of Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles.

Norton UK HQ: In detail

The new Norton leadership, together with TVS Motor Company, has conducted a wide-ranging review of Norton Motorcycles operations, resulting in new appointments and processes, specifically in engineering, design, and manufacturing to ensure that the highest quality standards are met. The headquarters is creating over a hundred new high-skilled jobs (and more in upcoming years) and will be able to build around 8,000 motorcycles a year. The new facility is supported by the West Midlands Growth partnership, the UK Government, and is a shining example of Anglo-Indian cooperation.

Focused on bringing a renowned British motorcycle marque back to world-class levels of global business performance, Norton Motorcycles has defined the new brand approach that prepares it for an exciting and sustainable future. The new HQ is a clear display of significant commitment by TVS Motor Company in its prosperous partnership with Norton Motorcycles. Within just 18 months of acquiring the iconic British marque, TVS Motor has overseen the creation of its. The world-class facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK paving the way to design and produce an exciting new generation of motorcycles built with world-leading manufacturing standards.

Official statement

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company on this occasion said.”The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone. We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque.”“We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers, and our partners that live up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves.”