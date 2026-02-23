Skoda commences production of the new Kushaq at its Pune plant

Production of the new Skoda Kushaq has officially started at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s manufacturing plant in Pune, marking an important moment for the brand’s India journey. This SUV has been carrying a lot of responsibility from day one, and the latest version builds on that role with obvious upgrades and an increased focus on customer expectations.
The Kushaq was the first model developed as part of the Group’s INDIA 2.0 strategy, and it continues to be at the heart of Skoda’s plans. With production now underway, deliveries are planned to begin from March 2026, following strong interest during pre bookings after its global reveal earlier this year.
What’s new in the updated Kushaq is aimed squarely at comfort, drivability and safety.
Key highlights include
- A rear seat massage function, which is a first for the segment
- A panoramic sunroof that contributes to the feeling of space in the cabin
- A new 8 speed torque converter automatic transmission, designed to enhance smoothness and ease of use in everyday application
- 5 star safety rating with up to 40 active and passive safety features
The SUV continues with high localisation and is built for Indian road and usage conditions. Skoda has decided not to introduce ADAS at this point of time, maintaining the focus on tried and tested safety hardware and mechanical safety.
Speaking about the importance of the model,
Andreas Dick, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Skoda Auto, said the Kushaq holds a special place in the brand’s history. He highlighted that it was the first Skoda developed specifically for a market outside Europe, shaped through close collaboration between teams in India and the Czech Republic.
Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said the Kushaq is a representation of European engineering adapted for Indian families, and the new additions reflects direct feedback from customers. He also pointed to the increasing role of India as a production and export base for the world.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, added that the Kushaq was the foundation for Skoda’s resurgence in India. He added that the new version reinforces that base while supporting the brand’s broader product expansion and network growth plans.
The Kushaq has already played an important role in the Group’s record sales of 117,000 units in 2025. Along with models such as Slavia, Taigun, Virtus and Kylaq it continues to anchor local manufacturing and exports to over 40 countries.
With production now live and deliveries around the corner, the new Kushaq moves into its next phase with added features, strong safety credentials and a clear focus on what Indian buyers value most.