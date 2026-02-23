2026 Isuzu V-Cross Launched at Rs 25.5 Lakh Gets More Features New Styling and Standard 4WD Across Range

When people purchase a lifestyle pickup, the reason is often not just numbers on paper. It is about presence, strength, long trips, rough roads and feeling that the vehicle can handle more than everyday city use. With that thought in mind, Isuzu has updated the D Max V Cross for 2026 in India and the changes focus on comfort, capability and clarity in its lineup.
The 2026 Isuzu D Max V Cross range is now available between Rs 25.5 lakh to Rs 30.28 lakh ex showroom. The scrapping of the earlier 4×2 version implies that the entry price has risen by a little over Rs 1.2 lakh. At the upper end the fully loaded automatic variant sees a smaller jump of around Rs 63,000.
Available trims include Z Standard, Z Premium and Z Prestige with manual and automatic gearbox options depending on the variant.
The changes on the outside are subtle but noticeable
Key exterior improvements include –
- Revised front grille with darker accents on higher trims
- Redesigned bumpers, increased body colour and reduced black colour cladding
- New alloy wheel design on 18 inch wheels for Z Prestige variants
- Removal of bulky wheel arch cladding to give a cleaner look
- Slimmer LED turn indicators embedded in the mirrors
- Gloss black trim replacing chrome at the rear bumper
The overall stance now seems slightly more premium without losing the tough pickup identity.
Inside the cabin, the layout is familiar, but the equipment level has clearly gone up.
Interior highlights include –
- Larger 10.3 inch floating touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay
- 360 degree camera system
- Brown leatherette inserts in dashboard and door panels
- Up to eight speaker audio setup
- Cruise control, climate control and keyless entry
- Six airbags, electronic safety aids
The cabin now feels better suited for long journeys and daily use.
Under the hood, it is still powered by the same 1.9 litre diesel engine. It generates 163 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Performance is still familiar, but capability has been enhanced with the addition of an auto-locking rear differential across all variants.
The D Max V Cross continues to compete directly with the Toyota Hilux in India. With no other lifestyle pickups currently on sale, this segment remains small but focused.
With features added, four-wheel drive made standard, and no changes to its proven engine, the 2026 Isuzu D Max V Cross is more focused than before. It remains true to its purpose and provides exactly what buyers in this space expect.