2026 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Gets Iconic Lime Green Shade, Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 500 for 2026 and introduced it in India with its famous Lime Green paint scheme. The motorcycle is now priced at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 10,000 higher than before. Bookings have already started across Kawasaki dealerships, while deliveries are scheduled to begin during mid-June.
The new colour gives the motorcycle a stronger connection with the larger Ninja family sold around the world. While the appearance gets a fresh touch, the motorcycle continues with the same engine, chassis and equipment package.
MY26 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price
|Model
|Ex-showroom Price
|MY26 Kawasaki Ninja 500
|Rs 5.76 lakh
What Is New?
For 2026, Kawasaki has added the signature Lime Green colour option.
Some key updates include:
- New Lime Green paint scheme
- Engine is now E20 fuel compliant
- Price increased by Rs 10,000
- Deliveries to start from mid-June 2026
Apart from these changes, the motorcycle remains mechanically identical to the previous model.
Engine And Performance
It is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
Key highlights:
- 45 PS at 9,000 rpm
- 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm
- 6-speed gearbox
- Assist and Slipper Clutch as standard
The engine delivers strong performance in the low and mid-range, making the motorcycle suitable for daily riding as well as longer highway trips. Acceleration remains smooth and predictable across the rev range.
Kawasaki says the Ninja 500 has been developed to offer an enjoyable riding experience without being intimidating for newer riders.
Chassis And Suspension
The motorcycle is built around a lightweight trellis frame. The frame design helps keep handling light while maintaining stability at higher speeds.
Suspension setup consists of:
- Telescopic front forks
- Horizontal Backlink rear suspension
The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and uses:
- 110-section front tyre
- 150-section rear tyre
This setup helps provide confidence while cornering and during everyday riding conditions.
Features On Offer
The MY26 Ninja 500 continues with a good list of modern equipment.
Feature highlights include:
- Twin LED headlights
- LED tail lamp
- LCD instrument cluster
- Smartphone connectivity
- Dual-channel ABS
- Assist and Slipper Clutch
The instrument console displays essential ride information clearly and can connect with a smartphone for additional functions.
Rider Comfort
Kawasaki has given the Ninja 500 a riding position that balances comfort and control.
Some rider-friendly elements include:
- Upright handlebar position
- Accessible seat height
- Slim chassis design
- Relaxed footpeg placement
These changes help reduce fatigue during longer rides while also making the motorcycle easier to manage in city traffic.
Official Statement
Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said
“Long loved around the world as one of the top SuperSport motorcycle brands, the Ninja brand has
always stood for excitement, performance, and individuality. With the introduction of the MY26
Ninja 500 in Kawasaki’s iconic Lime Green, combined with aggressive styling that captures people’s
attention, we believe riders will feel the true Ninja spirit more closely than ever before. Featuring
sporty styling, everyday usability, advanced technology, and a fun, approachable parallel-twin
engine, the Ninja 500 offers an exciting riding experience to a wide range of riders. We are confident
that this new colour will further enhance the appeal of the Ninja 500 in the Indian market.”