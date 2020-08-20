Škoda Auto India Initiates ‘SuperCare’ And Extended Warranty Programme

Škoda Auto India has revamped and re-christened its ‘Service Maintenance Package’ as ‘Škoda SuperCare’. By opting ‘SuperCare’, with attractive cost benefits, Škoda Auto customers warrant preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a timeframe of up to four years. In doing so, ‘Škoda SuperCare’ safeguards against spare part price and labour charge inflation, guarantees authentic fitments with two years or unlimited kilometres part warranty

It also assures job work by Škoda certified technicians, redemption at all authorized Škoda Auto dealership facilities across the nation, multiple payment options as well as cashless services, and transferability to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale.

At a starting price of INR 29,999, new Škoda Auto customers can avail ‘SuperCare’ for 4 years or 60,000 km, among Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive options, within a timeframe of a year from the date of purchase of the vehicle (or the first service, whichever is earlier). The existing customers of the Czech marque can avail the ‘Škoda SuperCare’, for 2 years or 30,000 km, at a starting price of INR 15,777/-.

While the ‘Standard Package’ entails engine oil, oil filter, drain plug, washer, air/pollen/fuel filter, spark plug, brake fluid, V belt, Haldex coupling oil, ATF, etc. as per the manufacturer maintenance schedule, the ‘Enhanced Package’ encompasses services under the ‘Standard Package’ and front windshield wipers, front and rear brake pads and disc, etc. The ‘Comprehensive Package’ entails battery, flywheel, and clutch assembly i.e. the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing, over and above the services under the ‘Enhanced Package’.

Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Škoda Auto India, said: “In line with our customer-centric approach, the new extended warranty programme now takes the ‘peace of mind’ philosophy to the next level. Customers can now avail the attractive offer of fifth and sixth-year warranty – coupled with convenient and ‘value for money’ 2 years and 4-year ŠKODA SuperCare service and maintenance packages.”

Škoda Extended Warranty Programme

The Czech marque also introduced a unique 100 per cent manufacturer’s extended warranty programme, at a starting price of INR 30,975, that now spans for an additional period of the fifth and sixth year or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) from the date of purchase of a Škoda Auto vehicle. The segment-first initiative ensures six years of hassle-free ownership experience across the product range: the new Rapid 1.0 TSI, the powerful new Octavia RS 245, the luxurious new Superb Laurin and Klement as well as Sportline, and the latest addition to the Škoda SUV family, in India, the Karoq. The extension in warranty can also be availed by existing customers whose Škoda Auto vehicle is under the four-year warranty program (purchased on/after 1 September 2016, and below 97,000 km), and is transferable to the succeeding owner, in entirety, thereby positively impacting the residual value of the vehicle on resale.

Škoda India recently inaugurated its new state-of-the-art dealership facility in Bengaluru, partnering with PPS Motors. The new address for Skoda in the city is a 4,500 sq. ft dealership with 18,000 sq. ft. of service space, 70 plus technicians and staff members, 10 mechanical stations, and body shop bays, along with a service capacity of 5,500 plus vehicles per annum. All this would definitely help Skoda strengthen its position in the entire country, especially the southern part, where the company seems to aim towards enhancing the overall user experience.