Bookings For New Toyota Urban Cruiser To Open On 22nd August

To help customers plan their festive season car purchase, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has finally announced that bookings for the Brezza-derived Toyota Urban Cruiser shall commence from 22nd August 2020. The Urban Cruiser will be the most inexpensive SUV in Toyota’s India portfolio.

This latest offering from Toyota is equipped with Maruti Suzuki’s K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in both Manual & Automatic Transmissions (AT). All AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech which includes an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start-stop).

About the car

The Urban Cruiser’s fascia will feature a two-slat, wedge-cut grille with chrome inserts and a trapezoidal fog lamp area, which as a lot of people believe matches strongly resembles with elder SUVs from Toyota like the Fortuner. It will be further accompanied with dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators and LED fog lamps. Customers will also have the option of 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels and an exciting choice of vibrant colours in dual-tone, including a unique brown colour which is not available for the Vitara Brezza.

What’s on offer

In order to further enhance customer delight, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience paired with a superior warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh Kms, whichever is earlier. The Urban Cruiser also comes with some exciting benefits like express service, a warranty extension and other convenience services like WhatsApp communication.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of bookings, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “We are very excited about our latest offering- the Urban Cruiser, as it has already started receiving a lot of attention & enquiries from interested customers. We understand that our customers would like to know more about the new vehicle from Toyota so that they can make an informed decision about the vehicle of their choice, this festive season. Hence, we wanted to further aid our customers with more information about the car before opening our bookings. Today, we have revealed few of the features which are bound to appeal the aspirations and expectations that the young & millennial aspire from a compact SUV in India. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will offer everything that the young customers look for and also extend to them the joy of owning a Toyota brand with a host of value-added services with superior sales & service experience. We are confident that the Toyota Urban Cruiser will create a niche for itself with an ‘Urban Standout Appeal’ for those who love to ‘Travel in Style’. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome a new set of customers who dream to own a Toyota SUV early in life and experience our sales and after-sales services of global standards.”

Also Read: Kia Sonet Vs Hyundai Venue: Specs Comparison

Features

To add to the buying experience, customers can also look forward to dual-tone dark brown interiors, ergonomically laid out wide and spacious cabin, smart entry with engine push start/stop button and Auto AC. The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be loaded with high-end features such as Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and Electrochromic Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM) Bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser should start from 22nd August 2020 and the booking amount has been fixed at Rs. 11,000. Customers can make their bookings online or by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership.