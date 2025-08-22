Skoda Auto India Celebrates Chingam with Record Deliveries in Kerala

Overview
- Over 200 Skoda cars delivered across Kerala on the first day of Chingam
- EVM Motors becomes India’s first dealer to cross 1,000 Kylaq deliveries
- Deliveries spread across outlets of EVM Motors, PPS Motors, and Gem Phoenix
- Skoda expands reach with 23 touchpoints in Kerala, 305 nationwide
Introduction
In Kerala, the first day of Chingam marks more than the start of a new month — it’s a moment tied to Onam’s spirit of prosperity, new beginnings, and celebration. This year, Skoda Auto India added to the joy by delivering over 200 cars in a single day across the state. For hundreds of families, driving home their new Skoda turned the occasion into a memory of a lifetime.
Record-Breaking Deliveries
On August 22, 2025, Skoda dealerships across Kerala were filled with festive cheer as customers collected their new cars. From the commanding Kodiaq to the fast-rising Kylaq, the stylish Kushaq, and the graceful Slavia sedan, every model was part of the celebration. The drive became one of Skoda’s largest festive delivery events in the state, underlining how strongly the brand has connected with Kerala’s car buyers
EVM Motors Creates History with Kylaq
Adding to the celebrations was a truly landmark moment for EVM Motors, one of Skoda’s most trusted dealer partners. The dealership created history by becoming the first in India to deliver 1,000 units of the Kylaq SUV. Known for its elegant design, top-notch safety features, and dependable performance, the Kylaq has quickly become the go-to choice for families who want a blend of luxury and everyday practicality. This milestone not only reflects the SUV’s rising popularity but also highlights how EVM Motors has earned the trust, confidence, and long-term loyalty of its customers.
Skoda’s Growing Footprint in Kerala
To make ownership more accessible, Skoda Auto India has been steadily strengthening its presence in Kerala. With 23 touchpoints across EVM Motors, PPS Motors, and Gem Phoenix, the brand now serves customers in both busy urban hubs and smaller towns. This network is a reflection of the confidence Kerala buyers place in Skoda, and the company’s promise of delivering a premium, hassle-free ownership experience.
Nationwide Growth Story
Skoda’s festive success in Kerala mirrors its remarkable growth across India. From just 120 touchpoints in 2021 to over 305 outlets in 176 cities today, the brand has expanded rapidly to be closer and more accessible to customers. For many Indian families, Skoda is now more than just a carmaker — it’s a trusted companion in their journeys.
Conclusion
Skoda Auto India’s record deliveries in Kerala on Chingam day go far beyond sales figures. They symbolize trust, prosperity, and celebration for hundreds of families. With EVM Motors’ 1,000 Kylaq milestone and a rapidly expanding nationwide network, Skoda is not just delivering cars but also becoming a part of its customers’ festive traditions. This Chingam, Skoda didn’t just move wheels — it drove home joy and togetherness.