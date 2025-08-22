Bajaj Auto Overcomes Supply Challenge, Ensures Chetak Deliveries Before Festive Peak

Quick Overview
- Bajaj Auto resolves rare earth magnet supply challenges swiftly.
- Chetak deliveries resume across all dealerships from August 20.
- Demand for Chetak remains robust, with market share doubling since April last year.
- Bajaj secures future supplies to ensure festive season availability.
Introduction
Every company runs into challenges, but what truly defines a brand is how it responds. Well, Bajaj Auto, India’s most valuable two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, has just proven its mettle once again. Hit by a global shortage of rare earth magnets — a critical component for EVs — the company faced disruptions in its supply chain. But instead of letting the crisis linger, Bajaj turned things around quickly and brought back deliveries of its much-loved Chetak electric scooter, well ahead of schedule.
Overcoming the Supply Roadblock
The shortage of rare earth magnets had created temporary roadblocks for Bajaj, slowing Chetak deliveries at a time when demand was at its peak. For many manufacturers, such a setback could have stretched on. But Bajaj Auto acted fast — securing alternate supplies and putting future safeguards in place. Thanks to this agility, production was back on track by August 20, earlier than expected, leaving both customers and the industry pleasantly surprised by the speed of recovery.
Chetak’s Market Momentum
The Bajaj Chetak has quickly moved beyond being “just another scooter” — it’s now a household name in India’s growing EV landscape. Built on the promise of being Lifeproof with its blend of reliability, performance, and timeless style, it has struck a chord with urban commuters. That trust is showing in the numbers too — the Chetak has doubled its market share since April last year and closed FY25 as the No.1 electric scooter in the country. It’s proof that when heritage meets modern technology, customers respond with confidence.
A Customer-First Approach
For Bajaj, success isn’t measured only in sales but in the relationships it builds with its riders. Eric Vas, President of the Urbanite Business Unit, made it clear that customer patience during the supply pause has been invaluable. Deliveries have already resumed, and production is being scaled up to meet rising demand. Crucially, Bajaj has secured key supplies well in advance of the festive season, ensuring that customers won’t face delays during the time of year when anticipation and excitement run the highest.
Conclusion
Bajaj Auto’s quick resolution of the Chetak supply issue is a powerful reminder of its agility and commitment to customers. What could have been a long disruption has instead turned into an opportunity to reinforce leadership in the EV market. With production back to normal and demand surging, the Chetak is ready to roll into the festive season stronger than ever — a true reflection of Bajaj Auto’s promise of innovation, reliability, and trust.