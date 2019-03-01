Skoda And Orix Come Together To Offer Leasing Solutions Starting At INR 19,856

Presenting a new alternative to outright ownership, Skoda India has signed an MoU with ORIX Auto Infrastructure to offer leasing solutions across 8 metropolitan cities. The monthly lease rental for the Skoda model range will start at INR 19,856 and cater to salaried individuals, working professionals, SMEs, corporate entities, and PSUs. The lease plan will incorporate road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end-to-end maintenance, scheduled tyre, battery changes, and a replacement vehicle. The leasing services will be offered through Orix’s existing business network and Skoda Auto dealer partners.

With a range of flexible leasing solutions, one can avail lease for up to five years on the Skoda’s range of cars which includes the Rapid, Octavia, Superb and the Kodiaq. In the first phase, Skoda Auto leasing solutions will be offered exclusively to customers across eight metropolitan cities, namely: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, before a nationwide rollout in the subsequent phase, as part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project. With customized services, subscription-based payment models, zero down payment, and complete avoidance of an unregulated and unorganized resale market, leasing presents itself as a feasible alternative to owning a car.

Talking about this new partnership, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda India said, “The partnership with ORIX reflects our commitment to reach out to our customers through new strategic avenues and serve their specific demands through superior ‘value for money’ products and services. The tailor-made leasing program will draw on the strengths of both companies and deliver an enhanced ownership experience to Skoda Auto customers.”

Brand Skoda will be spearheading the VW group’s operations in India under their new INDIA 2.0 project. The plan includes developing products which are heavily localised, however, do not compromise on the quality of these new products. The local R&D team will also play a major role in the development of these products and the first one should be out, perhaps in the shape of a compact SUV. The brand’s new compact city SUV, Kamiq, will be showcased at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show and that does look like a strong candidate for the Indian market to compete against the likes of the Creta.