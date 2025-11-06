Simple Energy Surpasses Revenue Targets by 125% — Here’s How They’re Dominating the EV Market!

Bengaluru-based automotive company Simple Energy, has reached some impressive milestones in its journey. The company says it has crossed its full-year revenue target from last year by more than 125 percent. This happened by the end of October 2025, thanks to higher scooter deliveries and a growing retail network.
In October alone, Simple Energy sold 1,050 scooters. Out of these, 974 were listed on the Vahan portal, and 76 came from Telangana. It is the highest monthly figure that the company has had.
Production has also gone up. The Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu, spread across 2,00,000 sq. ft., has been expanded by 40 percent to meet the demand. Simple Energy has also grown its marketing department to over 40 individuals as it plans to expand nationally. The goal is to reach 150 stores and service centres by March 2026.
The Simple ONE Gen 1.5 and the Simple OneS are the primary scooters of the company, continues to bring in strong sales. The Simple One Gen 1.5 can go up to 248 km on a full charge, while the OneS offers a range of 181 km. Both have received a positive reception in markets where the brand is expanding.
Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said that crossing the 1,000-unit mark and growing faster than last year shows customer trust in the company. He added that the focus remains on scaling production, opening more outlets, and improving service reach.
Simple Energy has also became first company in India to produce heavy rare-earth-free motors on a commercial scale in September 2025. These new motors will maintain the same torque and power but eliminate the use of rare-earth materials.
The brand currently operates 61 stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Agra, Vijayawada and Jaipur. It is also intending to enter other regions in the near future such as Delhi, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.
To date, Simple Energy has raised $51 million from marquee investors. Looking ahead, the company is preparing for an IPO in FY’27, targeting to raise $350 million to fuel its manufacturing expansion and other growth initiatives.
According to Simple Energy, all these steps are part of its long-term plan to build scale and make its electric scooters easier for people to buy and maintain across India.