Mahindra Hits 30,000 EV Milestone in Just 7 Months – XEV 9S to Lead the Next EV Wave

Mahindra has made a big announcement – over 30,000 Mahindra electric Origin SUVs on Indian roads and it’s been done in 7 months! This is a transformative leap for the brand’s electric vehicle (EV) sector and a testament to India’s rapid adoption of electric SUVs.
The announcement comes by way of a social media post where Mahindra touts success in strides made towards their electric ambitions. Furthermore, this figure refers solely to the electric SUVs, which means it does not include any of the brand’s standard internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Here are some highlights of the announcement:
- The milestone aligns with Mahindra’s vision of “Unlimit India,” a goal to change the nation’s electric future.
- It is also linked with Mahindra’s ongoing #ScreamElectric campaign to promote awareness of the burgeoning electric generation.
- The numbers are powered by vehicles like BE.06 and XUV.e9 as these SUVs are based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, an essential component of their electric endeavor.
Previously in 2025, Mahindra has exceeded 20,000 electric SUVs on Indian roads in 5 months and even in one day captured 30,179 XEV 9e and BE 6 bookings! Clearly, people are excited about these new electrifying options.
Thus, Mahindra is clearly ahead of the game in terms of India’s electric vehicle future. The more people go with electric SUVs, the stronger the company promotes an enhanced future for EVs in the nation.
Thinking what’s next step in Mahindra’s electric revolution? So after the grand success of the BE.06 and XUV.e9, the company is now all set to showcase the XEV.9S on 27th November, a larger and more advanced version of its popular electric SUV.
Built on the same platform, the XEV 9S is expected to offer a seven-seat layout, combining practicality with premium design. It is also expected to feature the same powerful battery options seen in the 9e — including the 79 kWh pack with up to 656 km of range and a 59 kWh pack delivering around 542 km.
Hitting the 30,000 mark for electric SUVs is a huge milestone for Mahindra. It goes to show how rapidly people are transitioning to electric vehicles across the country. With models like the BE.06, XUV.e9 and upcoming XEV.9s, Mahindra isn’t just keeping up – they’re helping make a cleaner greener future through driving possibility.