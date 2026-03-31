2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched in India

The new 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V is finally here and it brings a lot more than just small updates. This time the focus is on giving more features as standard and improving the overall riding feel. Prices start at Rs 1.25 lakh and go up to Rs 1.37 lakh ex-showroom.
The bike now comes in three variants and each one offers something different depending on what you want.
Here are the main highlights
- Projector LED headlamp now standard
- All LED lighting setup across all variants
- Assist and slipper clutch now standard
- Three ride modes Sport Urban Rain
- Same 160cc engine with 17.3 bhp
The design looks similar but the lighting setup makes a big difference, especially at night. The new projector headlamp should improve visibility while riding in low light. LED indicators also add to better road presence.
Variants and pricing
- Single channel ABS variant at Rs 1,25,440
- Dual channel ABS with USD forks at Rs 1,30,690
- Top variant with TFT and traction control at Rs 1,37,440
The base variant keeps things simple with telescopic suspension, single channel ABS and LCD display. It is offered in Matte Black and Racing Red.
The mid variant adds upside down forks, dual channel ABS and adjustable levers. It also gets more colour options like Granite Grey and Pearl White.
The top variant brings the most features
- 5 inch TFT display
- SmartXonnect connectivity
- Turn by turn navigation
- Call and message alerts
- Traction control
- Also offered in Marine Blue colour
The engine stays the same but still feels strong for this segment
- 160cc single cylinder engine
- 17.3 bhp power output
- 14.73 Nm torque
- 5 speed gearbox
- Ride modes for different riding conditions
Other things you get
- Radial tyres for better grip
- Hydroformed handlebar for better control
- Good mix of city and highway usability
The bike continues to be one of the more powerful options in this category. With these updates, it now feels more complete and better equipped.