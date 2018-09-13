TVS Launches Apache RR310 & NTORQ 125 in Nepal

Today TVS launched their premium motorcycle & scooter, the TVS Apache RR 310 & the NTORQ 125 at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Auto Show 2018 held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Both these vehicles are TVS’s latest offerings from their stable, while the Apache RR310 boasts performance and dynamics, the NTORQ 125 has been built on the same racing pedigree. Thanks to their rich racing heritage that they’ve earned over 36 years, both these products boast superior technology and sharp handling dynamics. The Apache RR310 really shook things up here in India and now TVS is trying to take that success to Nepal. The RR310 gets a 312cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 Bhp of power @9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque @7700 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle boasts of a top speed of 160 km/hr, and an advanced aerodynamics package that promises the lowest coefficient of drag in its segment. Other highlights include bi-LED twin projector headlamps, KYB Suspension, ABS, electronic fuel injection (EFI), and Michelin Street Sport tires. The Apache RR310 will be offered with two colors called Racing Red and Sinister Black. Commenting on the launch of the Apache RR310, a Spokesperson for TVS Motor Company said, “Nepal is an important market for us and we are delighted to launch TVS Apache RR 310 here today. It is the most advanced and exclusive offering in our motorcycle portfolio, as it is a manifestation of 36 years of learnings from the race track, coupled with cutting-edge technology and key learnings from our global partners. We are sure that this motorcycle will find favor among the enthusiasts in Nepal.”

While the TVS NTORQ 125 comes with a CVTi-REVV 3 Valve engine and holds a winning record in the Indian Scooter Racing Championships for the past 4 years. TVS NTORQ 125 gets a 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that dishes out 9.4 bhp of power @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque @5500 rpm and has a top speed of 95 km/hr. The NTORQ 125 premieres the TVS SmartXonnect* which is their Bluetooth-enabled technology that can be paired with an exclusive NTORQ mobile App that can be downloaded from the google play store. TVS SmartXonnect* enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

Highlights of the NTORQ are the LED tail lamps, diamond cut alloy wheels, telescopic suspension, dual side steering lock, parking brakes, engine kill switch, external fuel fill, USB charger, and TVS patented EZ center stand. The TVS NTORQ 125 will be available in Matte Red, Matte Blue, Matte White, Matte Yellow, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Grey. It will be available with the Disc variant to ensure maximum rider safety. TVS Spokesperson said, “TVS Motor Company has always placed utmost importance on developing products, which are aspirational for customers. With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125, we have developed an attractive, feature-rich product for the young scooter buyers in Nepal. Boasting of 30 first-in-segment features and being the first smart technology enabled scooter, we are confident that TVS NTORQ 125 will carve a niche in the scooter segment in this country.”