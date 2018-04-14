Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Aims For A Top 5-finish At The 2018 Merzouga Rally

Sherco TVS Factory Rally team has announced a four-rider squad for Merzouga Rally, 2018. The squad includes Joan Pedrero & Lorenzo Santilino from Spain, Martin Duplessis from Argentina and Vanni Cominotto from Italy. This will be the second Merzouga Rally for Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team and the team is aiming for a Top 5 finish.

The experienced Joan Pedrero will lead the Sherco TVS Rally Factory team in this event. Santolino Lorenzo will be participating for the first time in the Merzouga Rally. Lorenzo is a 7-time Spanish champion between Enduro and XC and has participated in OiLibya Rally, Morocco in 2017 and Desert Storm, India in 2018. Martin Duplessis and Vanni Cominotto will also be making their debut in the rally and their performance will be assessed by the team management.

Merzouga Rally, in its 3rd year under the Dakar Series label, commences on April 15, 2018 in the dunes of Morocco and culminates on the April 20, 2018. This will be the 9th edition of the Merzouga Rally and will consist of five stages in this year’s edition.