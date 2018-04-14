Mahindra Introduces New Luxury Electric Vehicle Brand, Automobili Pininfarina

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of Automobili Pininfarina, the world’s newest sustainable luxury car brand. Automobili Pininfarina will be based in Europe and will design, engineer and manufacture high technology, performance, luxury electric vehicles for the most discerning global customers.

Automobili Pininfarina will combine Pininfarina’s automotive design prowess with Mahindra’s growing electric vehicle (EV) expertise gained from its participation in the Formula E electric racing car championship. Automobili Pininfarina plans to launch its first model, a ‘Pininfarina’ badged electric hypercar, in 2020.

Speaking about the new brand, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Italy’s renowned design expertise produces objects of true beauty and unique style. Drawing upon the pedigree and design vocabulary of the Pininfarina aesthetic heritage we will develop a rare collector’s item that only a handful of connoisseurs will ever own. It will be an innovative and pioneering product powered by high technology. The Mahindra Group has bet big on electric vehicles. They are the future, and when power, beauty and high end EV technology come together in one car – that will be the perfect luxury vehicle, that will give car lovers the freedom to roam without impacting the planet adversely.”

Automobili Pininfarina will be led by Michael Perschke, as its Chief Executive Officer. Perschke brings with him over 25 years of experience with premium German brands at both headquarter director-level as well as in various market roles. He was the Managing Director of Audi in India and a member of the Management Board of Volkswagen Group Sales India, from 2010 to 2013. Perschke will be joined by Per Svantesson as Chief Operating Officer. Svantesson brings with him relevant experience including his stints with the Volvo Group and NEVS.