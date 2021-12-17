Second Gen Honda Amaze Crosses 2 Lakh Deliveries

Honda recently updated the Amaze to keep it fresh in the compact sedan segment. The Amaze has been one of the more popular choices in the segment and the fact that the 2nd generation achieved 2 lakh deliveries today further strengthens the claim. The second-generation Honda Amaze was launched in 2018 and the facelift was launched only a few months back at ₹6.32 lakh.

Official statement

Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, Ltd said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speak volumes for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of 200,000 the unit of 2nd Generation Amaze is a proud moment for the Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keeping introducing more such class-defining products.” He further added, “We believe Amaze is a great choice for customers who expect the enhanced status, comfort, and peace of mind from their first car.”

Honda Amaze: a quick recap

Honda Amaze comes with petrol and diesel option. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 90hp of power and 110Nm of torque. The petrol engine will come with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. As for the diesel engine, it is a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 100hp and 200Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and 80hp and 160Nm of torque when coupled with a CVT automatic gearbox.

The diesel-CVT combination of the Amaze is unique as none of the competitors has a similar offering. Amaze is a great choice as the first car offering the status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with Honda’s famed durability, quality, reliability and low cost of maintenance. The Amaze is Honda’s strategic entry model, specifically developed for the Indian consumer, and exclusively Made in India. Consistent focus and strong cooperation with its valuable suppliers based in India have helped HCIL to achieve more than 95% localisation for the Amaze.

