Earth Energy Showcases Glyde Electric Scooters

As the Electric scooter space is getting bigger with more people now opting for an electric vehicle instead of a petrol/diesel-powered one, more and more companies are looking forward to a green future that includes more and more electric vehicles to be added to their fleet. Recently there are many startup companies coming out with their product and being a part of the EV Space. And now there is a new company with their new product for the masses.

Earth Energy EV

The new company is called Earth Energy EV which is a Mumbai-based startup company. Earth Energy showcased its Glyde SX and the Glyde SX+variants of its commuter scooter which is expected to be priced at Rs 75,000. Built ground up using only indigenous components, Earth Energy is strong in its commitment towards building the Indian EV infrastructure ecosystem.

Earth Energy EV has appointed distributors across 10 Indian states, these include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Orissa, and the retail rollout is targeted for the 1 st week of January 2022 with the first batch of 460 vehicles which will be manufactured at Earth Energy’s 20,000 sq. ft. greenfield manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

Earth Energy vehicles are compliant with all public charging stations being set up by both government and private players. The achievement of 98% localization in manufacturing and spares considerably brings down the cost of maintenance as well as the availability of spare parts. This makes Earth Energy an attractive proposition for the modern commuter.

Since its inception in 2017, Earth Energy has focused on the development of electric motorcycles, scooters, commercial vehicles, and autonomous vehicle drivetrains with a strong focus on localization and high-quality offerings.

Also read: Ola Commences Deliveries Of Its Electric Scooters, Finally!

Official statement

Rushii Senghani, CEO and Founder of Earth Energy, said “We are really happy with the way the Glyde SX & SX+ variants have performed. Our vehicles have been put through 7lakh testing kilometres and even today the bike has performed admirably, with it being put rigorously through its paces. The Glyde is a no-fuss, reliable, and efficient modern scooter that is made for the modern commuter.”