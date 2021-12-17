Check Out This Cool Mahindra XUV700 Pickup Render!

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently the talk of the town thanks to all the headlines that it has been creating. The XUV700 has not just caught the eyes of the consumers, but also many 3D designers out there. Nstreet_designs is an Instagram page that recently worked its magic on the XUV700. Created by Noel George the XUV700 has been reimagined as a pickup truck in this 3D render!

What’s new?

Talking about the design, we can see a new front bumper which provides an aggressive look thanks to the massive bash plate which is mounted on it. The thick black plastic cladding is used on wheel arches and door sills which makes the pickup look more muscular. The original wheels have been replaced with a smaller unit with knobby tires to provide traction on rough terrain.

The render showcases a dual-cab version which would make the pickup truck longer than the original SUV with the size of the loading bay. The suspension is also tweaked to give it more travel and ground clearance. The rear features vertically oriented LED tail lights which go well with the small tailgate of the loading tray. The ‘4×4′ branding signifies that it is capable of taking on tough terrains. Other notable exterior highlights include a massive luggage carrier on the rooftop, rubberized grab rails on the side ledges of the loading bed, and two spare tires strapped onto the bay giving the vehicle a Dakar Rally-inspired appearance. Additionally, an auxiliary LED light has been added above the front windscreen for better illumination. The pickup truck also has a limited-slip differential.

Mahindra XUV700: a quick recap

The XUV700 comes with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 liter 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine gets two states of tune. The first is 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants.

The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm. The Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with features. It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few.

