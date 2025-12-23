Citroen Expands India Network with 126th Sales and Service Outlet in Chennai Under 2.0 Strategy

Citroen is slowly but steadily establishing its presence in India. The French carmaker has now opened its 126th sales and service outlet in the country, which is located in Chitlapakkam near Chrompet, Chennai. This is another significant move in the brand’s Citroen 2.0 strategy, which is all about improved reach, simpler ownership and enhancing customer experience.
The new facility is a 3S outlet, which means that it handles sales, service and spare parts under one roof. It has been set up in association with VTK Automobiles, a long-term Citroen partner based in Chennai, which already has four Citroen touchpoints in the city.
What makes this expansion notable is how fast Citroen has expanded its network. In Q2 2025 alone, the company has seen a 48.6 percent growth in its sales and service presence throughout India.
How Citroen Grew So Fast
Over the last quarter, Citroen leveraged various formats to increase its reach:
- Eight new direct dealerships
- Twelve other outlets via the Hub & Spoke model under Project Vistar
- Twenty-three pop-up retail points in key locations
This way, the brand has been able to transcend metros and gain ground in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, while also building presence in the major urban markets.
According to Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, Chennai is an important market. He said the new facility will help deliver a more seamless buying and ownership experience, while providing a strong dealer partnership across the country.
Focus on Customer Experience
The Chennai outlet is not designed as merely a showroom. It has modern infrastructure, digital tools, advanced diagnostics and a full-fledged service centre. Customers can explore vehicles, customise options and access aftersales support in one place.
Staff at the facility have been trained for consistency in product knowledge and service quality, ensuring customers get the same experience across touchpoints.
Kumar Priyesh, Director – Automotive Brands, said Citroen has added more than 43 points of sale in last six months and is planning to expand further in north, west and east of India. The company expects to end the year with 135 outlets across the nation.
A Steady, Long-Term Plan
Rather than pursuing quick wins, it seems that Citroen’s strategy is geared towards steady growth. Along with the network expansion, the company is working on localisation, engineering capability and India-focused products.
For VTK Automobiles, the new outlet reinforces its position in the Chennai automobile market. Dealer Principal Sree Venkata Teja Kethineni said the focus is still on personalised service and upholding global brand standards.
Final Words
Citroen’s new Chennai outlet may not command headlines as does a new car launch, but it has an important role. The strong sales and service reach is what builds the trust over time. With 126 outlets already up and running with more on the way, Citroen is definitely building the foundation for a stronger, more customer-friendly presence in India.