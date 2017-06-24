Toyota Monsoon Car Care Campaign Launched In South India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the launch of its ‘Monsoon Car Care Campaign’ offering free vehicle checkups* and other benefits to all its esteemed customers across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. Effective from 1st July 2017, the offers will run through the month till July 31, 2017. The ‘Monsoon Car Care Campaign’ is in line with the company’s “Customer First” philosophy, aims to connect with Toyota customers to guarantee safe, comfortable and hassle- free drives during the monsoon season.

Under the purview of this campaign, the company offers an assortment of exciting packages & deals like:

Free Vehicle Checkup*

Chance to win 100% cashback on Extended Warranty*

Assured gift on Purchase of Tires*

Discount on Car Care treatments*

Free Vehicle Valuation*

Toyota aims to engage with the customers to deliver the best products and services through its leadership in continuous improvements, thus meet the evolving customer expectations of the markets. With the monsoon season round the corner, this campaign will ensure seasonal preparedness required for the vehicle, thus providing a safe comfortable journey to its customers.

*Conditions Apply