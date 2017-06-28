SAIC Motor To Set Up Its First Car Manufacturing Facility In India

SAIC Motor Corporation announced its plan to enter the Indian automobile market through a fully-owned car manufacturing facility in the country. The operations, which are expected to commence in 2019, will create employment opportunities under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Skill India’ initiatives and contribute to the economic development of the region. The company is in the process of finalizing its manufacturing facility and is firming up its product strategy for the Indian market, details of which will be announced at a later stage.

SAIC Motor’s vision for India is to deliver mobility solutions under the MG (Morris Garages) brand. The company offers various solutions and technological capabilities required in the development of new energy vehicles, to cater to the changing needs of global customers and the overall ecosystem.

In an official statement, the company said that the introduction of the iconic British Sports Car Brand ‘MG’ in India is an important part of its global strategy. Their aim is to provide best-in-class vehicles, integrating sophisticated British design and quality, breakthrough product features and a pleasing ownership experience. The MG brand, which originated as a British racing sports brand in the year 1924, has evolved into a modern-day innovative brand through the last 93 years.

MG products, that are designed and engineered at its European & global design centres, will now also be manufactured in India while conforming to global quality standards and aligning with the Indian regulations, emission norms and driving conditions.

SAIC Motor adopts the global standard in developing products in various markets where it is located across the globe including UK, USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Middle East, South East Asia, Thailand and Indonesia. SAIC Motor has also established its overseas innovation center in Silicon Valley, California.

With the establishment of its fully-owned subsidiary, MG Motor India, the company also announced some senior level appointments. Rajeev Chaba will be the President and Managing Director of MG Motor India. Rajeev’s last assignment was as global COO in Vanguard Logistics, USA and as an operating partner of ManCapital, a UK based Private equity firm. Prior to that, he had worked in world class automobile companies in senior positions at different locations including Dubai, India, Japan and China.

P. Balendran has been appointed as the Executive Director. Balendran has joined MG Motor India after spending over 18 years in global automobile companies in senior positions. Before that, he had also worked in many other organizations and companies within India and abroad in various senior positions.