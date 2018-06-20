Rumour Mill: Mercedes-Benz To Manufacture Electric Vehicles (EVs) In India

If a recent news report is to be believed, Mercedes-Benz plans to manufacture Electric Vehicles (EV’s) in India at the company’s plant located in Chakan, Pune. The German luxury automobile manufacturer revealed that they plan to manufacture EVs in India as a part of their long term perspective alongside the combustion engine models.

As the government focuses on non-combustion or e-mobility technologies, Mercedes-Benz India fees that the country would emerge as one of the keys market for EVs in the coming years. The company has also said that prior to the commencement of local manufacturing of electric vehicles, a few challenges such as the charging infrastructure and lower import duty for these models before beginning local production need to be sorted out.

Mercedes-Benz had previously revealed that the company plans to launch a new electric sub-brand known as EQ by next year. The company plans to unveil a number of models under this brand, beginning with the EQ C electric SUV which is believed to be the first product to roll out from the sub-brand. Once launched, this EV from Mercedes-Benz would rival the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and the Tesla Model X.

Source: ET Auto