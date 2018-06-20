OFFICIAL: New Mahindra TUV300 PLUS Launched; Priced At INR 9.47 Lakh (Ex-Mumbai)

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of the TUV300 PLUS. Priced at INR 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai), the TUV300 PLUS will fill the gap for a 9-seater SUV under the INR 10-lakh price point in the Indian auto Industry. Customers will have the option to choose from five colours, namely Majestic Silver, Glacier white, Bold Black, Dynamo Red and Molten Orange, and three variants – P4, P6 and P8.

The TUV300 PLUS is powered by the proven 2.2 litre mHAWKD120 engine which delivers 120 BHP of power, 280 Nm of torque and comes to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The TUV300 PLUS is 4400mm long, 1835 mm wide and 1812 mm tall. Its SUV character is defined by the aggressive front grille, large alloy wheels (215/70 R16) and rear wheel drive. The interiors are designed by legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina, and the faux leather seats give the TUV300 PLUS a premium feel. It also comes with steering mounted audio & phone controls, 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation and 4 speakers + 2 tweeters, a rear defogger along with wash & wipe, a driver seat height adjuster, armrests for the front row, a convenient storage tray below the driver’s seat and lead-me-to-vehicle & follow-me-home headlamps.

Other features include Bluesense App, ECO mode, Micro Hybrid Technology, Brake Energy Regeneration Technology, Intellipark Reverse Assist, AC ECO mode and Driver Information System. The TUV300 PLUS comes with dual-airbags and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution. Additionally, the hazard lights also switch ON incase of panic braking.

TUV300 PLUS will be available with customizable finance options with low down payment and attractive EMIs as low as INR 11,999. TUV300 PLUS will come with customised AMC options starting from Rs. 0.31/km and extended shield warranty (up to 5 years).

Features at a glance