Rumour Mill: Kia Grand Carnival And Stonic Under Consideration For India

If a new report is to be believed, Kia Motors is evaluating two products for the Indian automobile market, including the Stonic and Grand Carnival. It is said that these two models, a compact SUV and an MPV respectively, received the highest response when they were showcased in the Kia Motors pavilion at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Kia Motors made its Indian debut at the biennial event held in Delhi earlier this year. The company had showcased numerous models at the event, including the Kia SP Concept, a compact SUV which will be the first product from the brand to be launched in India.

Powering the Kia Grand Carnival MPV is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel motor. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 199 hp at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 441 Nm between 1,750 rpm-2,750 rpm. This motor comes paired to a six speed automatic transmission. Upon launch, the Grand Carnival will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

At the heart of the Kia Stonic compact SUV is a 998cc turbocharged petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 118 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 172 Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm-4,000 rpm. This engine is paired to a six speed manual transmission. Upon launch, the model will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Source: Autocar