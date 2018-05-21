Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ And SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ Limited Edition Launched In India
Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ Edition and the SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ Edition. Available in limited numbers, these exclusive Mercedes-AMG modelsare distinguished by expressive highlights that are aimed to complement their sportiness.
The ‘OrangeArt’ and ‘RedArt’ limited editions of the sporty Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe and the SLC 43 models were introduced by Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Indiafor the Indian market. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe Orange Art is priced INR 1.02 crore onwards while the SLC 43 Red Art Edition is available at INR 87.48 lakhs onwards ex-showroom India.
Both models draw power from a 3.0-litre V6 direct injection bi-turbo engine. The motor is tuned to deliver 390 hp @ 6100 on the GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ and 367 hp @ 5500-6000 rpm on the SLC 43 ‘RedArt’. Peak torque of 520 Nm is available between @ 2000-4200 rpm.
Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that these exclusive models come with additional flair and their dynamic styling is now accentuated by tasteful touches of flamboyance. He further added that with these limited edition models, the brand is heightening the sporty aspect of Mercedes-AMG and is confident that fans will be excited with these new offerings.
Specifications of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’and SLC 43 ‘RedArt’
|Performance Data
|Mercedes-AMG
GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’
|Mercedes-AMG
SLC 43 ‘RedArt’
|Engine arrangement/cylinders
|3.0-litre V6 direct
injection bi-turbo
|3.0-litre V6 direct injection bi-turbo
|Displacement
|2996cc
|2996cc
|Power
|390 hp @ 6100
|367hp@5500-6000rpm
|Torque
|520Nm@ 2000-4200rpm
|520 Nm@2000-4200rpm
|Acceleration (0-100 km/h)
|5.7 seconds
|4.7 seconds
|Top Speed
|250 km/h
|250 km/h
Key highlights at a glance.
Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’
- Available paint finishes
- Polar white
- Obsidian black
- Selenite grey
- AMG Line Exterior and Interior
- Strikingly sporty looks with 53.3 cm (21-inch) AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in an exclusive high-gloss black painted finish with orange rim flange
- Orange highlights on the front apron
- Full LED Headlamps with black LED ring and Intelligent Light System
- Sports seats upholstered in black nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre with orange piping and contrastingtopstitching in grey
- Door centre panels with black DINAMICA microfibre and contrastingtopstitching in grey
- Floor mats with AMG lettering and piping in orange
- Three-spoke multifunction steering wheel in black nappa leather, sports pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs and aluminium trim with light longitudinal grain
Mercedes-AMGSLC 43 ‘RedArt’:
- Exclusive special paint finishes in designo selenite grey magno
- Available paint finishes:
- Polar white
- Designo selenite grey magno (optional)
- Available paint finishes:
- Trim on the front and rear aprons in red
- Red flics in the AMG bumper, red fins on the wings
- Red brake callipers with AMG lettering
- 45.7 cm (18-inch) AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in high-gloss black and rim flange painted in red with 235/40 R 18 on 8 J x 18 ET43 (front) and 255/35 R 18 on 9 J x 18 ET42 (rear)
- Exclusive seat design with black leather seats featuring silver pearl nappa leather inserts
- Red contrasting topstitching and head restraints in carbon-fibre effect embossed leather with embroidered Edition logo
- Optionally available: seats and door centre panels in two-tone nappa leather in black/silver pearl with red contrasting topstitching and head restraints in carbon-fibre effect embossed leather with embroidered Edition logo
Additional upholstery options:
- Black nappa leather seats with DINAMICA microfibre inserts and sports upholstery layout, perforation in the shoulder area of the seats and on the seat surfaces, red edging and contrasting topstitching, ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre door centre panels and ARTICO man-made leather armrests
- Additional options available: Nappa leather door centre panels, armrests and upper section of instrument panel