Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ And SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ Limited Edition Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ Edition and the SLC 43 ‘RedArt’ Edition. Available in limited numbers, these exclusive Mercedes-AMG modelsare distinguished by expressive highlights that are aimed to complement their sportiness.

The ‘OrangeArt’ and ‘RedArt’ limited editions of the sporty Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe and the SLC 43 models were introduced by Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Indiafor the Indian market. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe Orange Art is priced INR 1.02 crore onwards while the SLC 43 Red Art Edition is available at INR 87.48 lakhs onwards ex-showroom India.

Both models draw power from a 3.0-litre V6 direct injection bi-turbo engine. The motor is tuned to deliver 390 hp @ 6100 on the GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’ and 367 hp @ 5500-6000 rpm on the SLC 43 ‘RedArt’. Peak torque of 520 Nm is available between @ 2000-4200 rpm.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that these exclusive models come with additional flair and their dynamic styling is now accentuated by tasteful touches of flamboyance. He further added that with these limited edition models, the brand is heightening the sporty aspect of Mercedes-AMG and is confident that fans will be excited with these new offerings.

Specifications of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe ‘OrangeArt’and SLC 43 ‘RedArt’