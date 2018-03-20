Nissan India Expands Network With New Dealership In Delhi

Nissan India inaugurated its new dealership ‘Sparsh Nissan’ in Delhi. The dealership inauguration ceremony was graced by Kalyana Sivagnanam, President, Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President, Africa, Middle East and India Region and Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. along with Harsh Vashist, Dealer Principal, Sparsh Nissan.

Situated in the heart of the automobile hub of Moti Nagar, Sparsh Nissan is a new 3S facility designed and equipped to cater to the sales and aftersales requirements of Nissan and Datsun customers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said that Delhi is one of the most integral markets and the addition of this wonderful facility is a part of the Company’s commitment to offer connectivity, accessibility and convenience to its customers.

The newly-opened showroom is a state-of-the-art facility is spread across 20,000 sq. ft. The uniquely designed workshop houses 12 bays equipped with ultra-modern machines and equipment, resulting in faster turnaround time adding to customer convenience.