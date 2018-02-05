Jeep Compass Trailhawk Spotted In India Ahead Of Impending Launch

Previous reports suggested that Jeep was planning to bring the Compass Trailhawk variant to India soon. Now, ahead of its launch that is likely to take place soon, a test-mule of the upcoming Compass Trailhawk was spotted in all its glory. Spotted at what seems to be a dealership or a service centre, the model is completely devoid of any camouflage.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk test0mule is also seen with a new brown coloured paint job which is currently not offered with the standard version of the compact SUV in India. Features that separate the Compass Trailhawk from the regular model include a blacked out decal on the bonnet, Trailhawk and Trail Rated badging, red coloured recovery hooks, new alloy wheels, underbody skid plates and all weather floor mats.

A few other notable differences on the Jeep Compass Trailhawk include Hill Descent Control (HDC), a feature which will be available as standard, new front and rear bumpers that help the SUV when it goes off-roading and the brand’s Active Drive low-range 4WD as well as a new ‘Rock’ drive mode under the Selec-Terrain 4WD system.

Powering the Jeep Compass Trailhawk in India will be the same 2.0-litre diesel motor as seen on the regular variants of the Compass currently sold in the country. What would be new though is the nine speed automatic transmission as opposed to the six speed manual unit which is currently the only transmission option for the diesel powered engine.

