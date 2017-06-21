Datsun Redi-Go 1.0L To Be Launched In India On July 19, 2017

Datsun launched the Redi-Go hatchback in April last year. The model has been one best-selling car for the company by selling over 30,000 units since its debut. Now, more than a year after the Redi-Go was unveiled, Datsun is readying two new derivatives of the hatchback.

We had previously reported that Datsun India was working on a new 1.0-litre engine for the Redi-Go as well as an AMT variant of the hatchback. Now, it is believed that Datsun is all set to launch these two new variants of the Redi-Go on July 19.

Currently, the Datsun Redi-Go is powered by a 799cc petrol engine that is capable of producing 54 PS and 72 Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five speed manual transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The new engine that the Redi-Go will receive is said to be the same 1.0-litre unit as seen on the Kwid.

The engine in question is a 999cc engine that is tuned to produce 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. This engine too, will come paired to a five speed manual transmission. The company will also introduce an automatic variant of the Redi-Go, similar to that of the Kwid AMT. Once launched, the Redi-Go 1.0L will rival the likes of the Hyundai Eon and the Maruti Suzuki Alto.