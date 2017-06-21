Volvo’s Polestar To Become Standalone Brand; Will Develop High Performance Electric Car

Volvo Cars has announced that Polestar, its performance car arm, will become a new separately-branded electrified global high performance car company. This move is part of Volvo’s ongoing transformation. So while Polestar will offer Polestar branded cars that will no longer carry a Volvo logo, it will also offer optimisation packages for Volvo’s range of cars under the Polestar Engineered brand.

Polestar will enjoy specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefit from significant economies of scale as a result of its connection to Volvo.

Volvo Cars also announced that Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President Design at Volvo, will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer at Polestar. Ingenlath will be joined at Polestar by Jonathan Goodman, who will become Chief Operating Officer. Goodman moves from his position as Senior Vice President Corporate Communication at Volvo Cars.

Volvo Cars acquired 100 per cent of Polestar Performance in July 2015, having worked together in motorsport since 1996. Polestar will make further announcements about its products, industrialization and commercial plans in the autumn.