Ford EcoBoost Named Best Engine Under 1.0-litre; Ferrari’s V8 Turbo Takes International Engine Of The Year

Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine has been voted 2017 International Engine of the Year “Best Engine Under 1.0-litre” for the sixth year in a row. Meanwhile, for the second year running, Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 has taken the outright International Engine of the Year Award along with the Performance Engine class and the 3-litre to 4-litre displacement category. The F12tdf’s 6.3-litre V12 has taken its second consecutive Above 4-litre title.

Offered with 100 PS, 125 PS and 140 PS, Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine now powers one in five new Ford vehicles sold in Europe. Ford EcoBoost petrol engines in capacities up to 3.5-litres deliver power and fuel-efficiency to Ford vehicles around the world, from the compact all-new Ford Fiesta to Transit vans, pick-up trucks, and Ford Performance models including the Focus RS and the Ford GT supercar. The frugal three-cylinder 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine was named “Best Engine Under 1.0-litre” by a panel of 58 automotive journalists, from 31 countries.

Meanwhile, the Prancing Horse too has received awards for two of its engines. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 powers the 488 GTB, 488 Spider and with a slightly smaller displacement the California T and GTC4Lusso T. Ferrari’s naturally-aspirated 6.3-litre V12 engine, that powers the F12berlinetta and F12tdf, has received the Above 4-litre award for the second year consecutively, and for the third time after the distinction awarded in 2013.