Royal Enfield Unveils Powerful Continental GT 750 and Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2025

Royal Enfield has stolen the spotlight at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan. The company brought along two motorcycles that everyone was waiting to see in the metal, the Continental GT 750, and the Himalayan 750. Both were presented as development models with a clear sign that stated “testing in progress.”
It has been known for a while now that Royal Enfield is working on a bigger 750 cc platform. The new bikes now make it official. They still have the familiar Enfield character, but the size, stance and proportions make them more serious looking than the current range of 650 cc motorcycles.
The Continental GT 750 looked every bit the classic café racer. It has a half fairing that wraps neatly around the front and small details that show it is built for the track. There are K&N, Motul and JK Tyre stickers on the side, hinting that this could be the same bike that will run in next year’s racing series. The clip-on handlebars are low, the seat is single and shaped with a small cowl at the back. Alloy wheels replace the wire-spoke design, and there are twin disc brakes up front. The suspension setup uses telescopic forks and twin shocks at the rear.
The way it looks, this could be lighter than the 650 GT. It felt more compact and focused. The engine is an all-new 750 cc parallel-twin. Power figures are not confirmed, but it could make around 55 bhp and close to 65 Nm of torque. Weight and gearing remain unconfirmed by the company, but the bike on display looked ready for action.
The Himalayan 750, shown right beside it, is simply different story. It’s larger and clearly designed for long rides and trails. The one at the show had cross-spoke wheels and long-travel suspension. The tank looked noticeably bigger than the Himalayan 450. Some reports say that it could hold approximately 20 liters of fuel. There is a tall windscreen, a wide handlebar, and a sturdy luggage rack in the back.
Compared to the smaller Himalayan, this 750 feels more muscular. The frame is thicker, and the front forks looked adjustable. Royal Enfield hasn’t mentioned exact numbers, but the goal seems clear-to make a proper middleweight adventure tourer that can handle long highway runs and rough patches without stress.
Keep in mind that both bikes are still test units, and the final versions might look a little different. More information about the 750 cc platform should be announced by the company next year, with a possible market launch by either 2026 or 2027. Pricing will sit above the current 650 twins, as widely expected for the new engine and hardware. These two motorcycles show just how far Royal Enfield has come.
The brand that built simple retro singles now is moving toward bigger displacement machines with global ambitions. If the Continental GT 750 and Himalayan 750 ride as well as they look, Royal Enfield could have another strong chapter ahead