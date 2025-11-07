New Mini Countryman SE All4 Launched in India – 440km Range, 313hp, and Premium JCW Styling!

Mini has brought the new Countryman SE All4 to India. It is the brand’s new all-electric SUV and has been priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open and deliveries have commenced across dealerships. The car comes to India as a full import unit and is being offered only in JCW trim.
At first glance, the Countryman SE All4 looks strong and compact. It has a new front grille, fresh LED headlights, and a clean bonnet design. The roof is finished in Jet Black, and it sits on 19-inch black alloy wheels. The car gets flush door handles, roof rails, and sporty stripes that match its JCW styling. The SUV is offered in two exterior colours – Legend Grey and Midnight Black – and both come with a Jet Black roof and mirror caps. Mini has even added lighting modes for the DRLs, headlamps, and tail lamps that can be customised by the driver.
The cabin feels familiar, yet modern. The car possesses sports seats, a JCW steering wheel, and upholstery finished in a Vescin and Cord combination. The dashboard and door panels use recycled knitted fabric instead of leather to keep it eco-friendly. The driver’s seat gets electric adjustment with an active seat function, while the overall look inside is sporty and uncluttered.
There’s a round OLED display in the centre that takes care of the infotainment and vehicle settings. It comes with Mini Operating System 9 and supports phone mirroring and connected features. The car also gets a head-up display, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system and a panoramic glass roof. Mini has included Mini Experience Modes like Go-Kart Mode, Green Mode and Vivid Mode that change the lighting, sounds and driving character of the car.
Power comes from a 66.45 kWh battery with dual motors making 313 hp and 494 Nm. It does 0–100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge. The top speed is limited to 180 km/h. The car supports DC fast charging up to 130 kW, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 29 minutes, and AC charging at 22 kW that takes around 3 hours 45 minutes.
The Countryman SE All4 also provides all-wheel drive for better grip and control. Safety tech is represented by cruise control, parking assistant, 360-degree camera, and Comfort Access. Safety is taken care of by several airbags, stability control, and brake assist.
In addition to that, the model features two years unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year roadside assistance. The battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km. The service plans can be extended up to ten years.
The new Countryman SE All4 mixes Mini’s signature design with electric power and practicality. It is compact, confident, and all-new for India’s growing EV space.