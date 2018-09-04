Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab Owners to Get D-Serve 3 Year Warranty

Isuzu, A brand who has carved into a niche pick-up truck market has come up with a D-Serve package for its D-Max Regular Cab owners. The D-Serve packages consists of a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty package. The offer is available to customers who buy the pick-up between September to October of this year. The package is said to enhance total cost of ownership value proposition.

The D-Serve offers comes with Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 kms (whichever is earlier) – includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear and tear items. It must be noted that accidental damages will not be covered by the package. The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab is powered by a 78 HP diesel engine mated to a 5 speed transmission. The gear box also features overdrive for improved fuel efficiency. The bed offers a 45 square feet area which can be customised to suit various industrial requirements.