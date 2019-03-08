This Is How the New Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Sounds with a Straight Pipe

With deliveries of the new Royal Enfield 650 twins going on in full swing, it comes as no surprise that many aftermarket exhaust systems have been made available for the motorcycles. We have already showcased various different exhausts which have been fitted to the Interceptor 650 and how they sound, but have you ever wondered what was to happen to the aural experience if there is no exhaust fitted to this 650 cc parallel twin engine? If the answer is yes, do check out this video uploaded on the Youtube channel of Motorheads customs who are in the process of fitting a custom exhaust.

With nothing to restrict the flow of the exhaust gases of the engine, any bike would sound the loudest when straight piped. This would also help the bike breathe better leading to a small bump in the power as well. However, the bike would not remain ear-friendly, especially on long rides with the continuous screams from the engine under load. Moreover, without additional hardware like a catalytic converter, a straight piped vehicle would never meet our stringent emission norms, deeming it illegal for road use. A custom exhaust is a perfect compromise, making the bike sound a tad bit better without having to burst your eardrums on every ride and also help to make the emissions less harmful.

Generating 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, the Continental GT is powered by a 648 cc air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor. This makes this twin the most powerful Royal Enfield on sale at this point in time. At a starting price of INR 2.65 Lakh, ex-showroom, this is also the most expensive Royal Enfield on sale currently. Despite that, the bike is the most affordable parallel twin motorcycles in the country. Clubbed with a six-speed manual transmission, the bike can cruise on triple-digit speeds all day long. To know more about the bike, do watch our in-depth review of the bike linked below.