Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange Launched at Rs 2.19 Lakh – Limited 2000 Units for Long Cruise Lovers

Royal Enfield has splashed a new hue onto its 350cc cruiser lineup with the Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange. Revealed at Motoverse 2025 in Goa, this limited edition comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,18,882 ex-showroom Chennai. Only 2000 units will roll out, making it a rare pick for those who savor calm highway stretches and scenic weekend escapes.
Striking New Colour
Warm, bright, sundowner orange sets the tone for this new colourway. Adding much personality to Meteor without changing the classic cruiser silhouette, vivid orange on the tank with chrome badging and cream graphics contrasts nicely from the darker elements in the bike. This new colour truly complements the laidback nature of Meteor, perfect for long unhurried rides.
Comfort & Touring Ready
Royal Enfield has included the deluxe touring seats to the rider and the pillion backrest. These minor amenities make long commutes easier. The flyscreen that comes as standard helps in reducing windblast during cruising speeds thus making highway trips not exhausting. Tripper navigation pod is standard and therefore, provides the riders with inbuilt route guidance.
Updated Features
- Tubeless aluminium spoke wheels blend classic style with modern convenience.
- Slip-and-assist clutch keeps lever effort light, helpful in city traffic and on long rides.
- Adjustable levers permit the rider to fine-tune reach for comfort.
- LED headlamp improves night visibility.
- USB Type-C fast charging port for phones and gadgets.
- Commemorative badge for the limited edition.
The mechanicals remain unchanged
Mechanically, the Sundowner Orange is no different from the regular Meteor 350. It retains the 349cc single-cylinder unit producing smooth and relaxed power. The ergonomics and hardware remain unchanged, so the ride comfort and capability to cruise long distances loved by its fans remain as they are.
Positioning & Price
This special edition sits right at the top of the Meteor 350 lineup, being priced only a smidge higher than the top-end standard variant. The Sundowner Orange adds a splash of style and exclusivity to the range, which now comprises 8 colour options.
Conclusion
The Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange is all about adding style and comfort without actually changing the bike. It’s bright, it’s vibrant, and perfect for long rides, weekend trips, or just standing out on the road. Being a limited edition run of only 2,000 units, this is a very special Meteor for anyone that loves cruising in style and comfort.