LIST: Cars With Sunroof Under INR 15 Lakh

As we all know, Sunroofs are a fun and interesting feature but since they are available usually in high-end expensive cars, common people with budget-friendly cars might not get that option. However, with the growing popularity and improving technology, there are many car companies who now offer a sunroof in the top-end variants of their budget cars, so that the common public won’t miss out on the fun. Here is a list of all the cars which are equipped with sunroofs and are priced under INR 15 lakh.

Honda WR-V

The WR-V is one of Honda’s smallest SUVs and is based on the Jazz hatchback. The car was launched in 2017 and has been one of Honda’s best-selling cars for a long time now. The top VX variant of the compact SUV is equipped with a sunroof and is available for a price of INR 9,33,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Honda City

The City belongs to the family sedan segment and is one of Honda’s oldest models in the Indian market. However, the newer facelift versions of the car now get a sunroof in the top-end ZX variant, which is priced at INR 13,10,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is Hyundai’s latest entrant in the Indian and global markets. Just like the WR-V, EcoSport and Nexon, the Venue also sits in the compact SUV segment and gets a sunroof in one of its top variants. The SX variant of the Hyundai Venue gets the sunroof option and is priced at INR 9,35,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Verna

Just like the Honda City, the Verna is also placed in the family sedan segment and is one of Hyundai’s oldest models in the Indian market. The Hyundai Verna gets the sunroof option from the SX automatic-only variant and is priced at INR 11,59,675 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is an SUV bigger than the Venue and it rivals the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. The Creta is the 3rd Hyundai car in this segment, which gets the option of a sunroof in a higher variant. The SX variant of the Creta gets a sunroof and comes with a price tag of INR 13,73,903 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Ford EcoSport

Ford’s EcoSport is one of the most powerful cars in the compact SUV segment and just like most of its rivals, the car comes with the option of a sunroof. The price of the Ford EcoSport sunroof variant starts from INR 9,99,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is the only Tata car in which a sunroof is available as an additional accessory. The Tata Nexon is placed in the compact SUV segment and is also one of the safest cars in India. The prices for the Tata Nexon start from INR 6,58,457 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and the sunroof accessory can be fitted for an additional cost of Rs 16,000.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV 300 is the only Mahindra vehicle which is placed under the 15 lakh limit and is equipped with a sunroof. The sunroof option is only available in the W8 (O) variant of the XUV300, which is priced at INR 11,64,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).